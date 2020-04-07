This $16 Crossback Tank Has Over 750 5-Star Amazon Reviews

But as always, you don't have to take our word for it. There's hundreds of reviews raving about this tank!

"This flow tank is a slinky kind of material that gives a really flattering fit," wrote one reviewer. "I am 5'7" 195 lbs and carry most of my weight in my belly, and the XL fit my shoulder and bust nicely, and flowed loosely over my tummy without being baggy or unflattering. I have ordered it in another color as well because I like it so much!"

In another review titled "Light and Airy," someone shared, "I work out at least three times a week and so I'm always looking for comfortable and fashionable clothing for when I go to the gym. I want to be comfortable and be able to do my cardio and strength training and yes, I like to look fashionable while I do. This tank is cute and functional. I really like the cross back. I think it allows for more movement as well as more air circulation to keep me cooler and dry faster. I work out hard and I don't want clothes that are going to be tight and stick to me. This tank is nice and open, but stays put even when I work out hard. I would definitely recommend."

"Love this shirt!" exclaimed another enthusiastic reviewer. "Like others have stated, it's a little low cut around the arms, so it does show the bra and skin. It wouldn't be an issue If you're fit. I wore a tank top underneath and it was fine. Love the material. Very soft and stretchy. My personal trainer loved the look of the shirt. I will buy more!"