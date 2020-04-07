Bindi Irwin Thanks Russell Crowe for the "Beautiful Fig" Wedding Gift

Russell Crowe sure knows how to pick a wedding gift.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to wish the Gladiator star a happy birthday and thank him for the thoughtful present he got her and her husband Chandler Powell for their wedding.

In her post, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her groom can be seen posing next to the Port Jackson Fig Tree, which is native to eastern Australia, that he gifted the newlyweds. Grateful for his kindness, Bindi wrote, "Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe. You'll always be part of our family. Even though we can't see you right now, we're giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. ‪Hope your day is extraordinary."

Russell's gift also featured a note from the Australian actor, which was tied to the tree in a gorgeous white ribbon. The note reads, "Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from, Russell Crow and family."