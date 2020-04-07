Fortune Feimster can teach you, but she'll have to charge!

The comedian is set to compete on tomorrow's brand new episode of The Funny Dance Show, and in this sneak peek clip, she reveals that she'll be getting down to none other than Kelis' iconic song "Milkshake" during the solo round. Apparently, the song choice was an easy one for Feimster.

"My inspiration was that I love milkshakes. And I love ice cream. And I love bringing boys to the yard," she explains at rehearsal.

As Feimster practices her moves with the help of numerous male backup dancers—which requires her to "touch a lot of dudes," something she says she hasn't done a lot in her life—she realizes her sex appeal needs some work.

"You gotta be sexy when you dance! That's part of it," Feimster says in the clip before joking, "I'm gonna really have to work on my sex...just sex in general, I need to work on."

Feimster's team captain Heidi Heaslet eventually pays her a visit, and she's elated to hear the comedian's planned approach to the dance.