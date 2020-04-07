Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his health, one week after sharing that he's tested positive for Coronavirus.

The CNN anchor took to social media on March 31 to tell his followers about his health news. "Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Chris wrote. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

Chris' brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, also shared a heartfelt message about his brother's diagnosis last week.

"In his job, he's combative, and he is argumentative, and he is pushing people," he said. "But that's his job. That's not really who he is. He is really a sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend."