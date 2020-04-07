What started as a simple Twitter ask has turned into something much more.

"You can only keep three: teen shows edition," Jenna Guillaume tweeted. The shows in question: Gossip Girl, Veronica Mars, Dawson's Creek, The OC, One Tree Hill, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, My So-Called Life, Skins and Friday Night Lights. The replies came fast and furious with users making their allegiances known.

But with this variety of beloved shows—to be honest, Buffy and Friday Night Lights seem a little out of place here, they're not necessarily teen soaps—picking three is a nearly impossible task. Or is it?

Each show has left its mark on pop culture, some more than others.