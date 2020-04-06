Maeve Kennedy's Body Discovered 4 Days After Canoeing Accident

The body of Maeve Kennedy has been recovered less than a week after she went missing on Thurs. April 2.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed in a statement that authorities recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy in the evening hours of April 6. Searchers from the Charles County Dive and Rescue were able to locate Mckean about 2.5 miles from her mother Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's house, where she and her son Gideon were last seen.

The search for Gideon's remains will resume on Tuesday morning.

Authorities announced on Friday evening that the search for Maeve and Kennedy became a body recovery mission after they found their canoe tipped over in the water not far from the home. Maeve's husband, David McKean, shared his own statement on Facebook, in which he partly shared, "It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away."