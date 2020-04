Hollywood's biggest celebrities are ready to talk to you—from home, of course!

There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week and if you're a pop culture fan like us, chances are something is immediately going to peak your interest. Plus, many of your favorite talk shows and late-night shows are still new with guests and hosts working from home.

Check out our complete list of events going on from today, April 6 to April 12.

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, 9 a.m. ET/PT on ABC

Monday: Jon Cryer, Laura Prepon

Tuesday: Tracy Morgan, Jewel, Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Wednesday: Taraji P. Henson, Dr. Wendy Bazilian

Thursday: Victor Rasuk, David Foster, Monica Mangin

Friday: Flashback Friday Favorites

The View, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC

Monday: Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Tuesday: Rachael Ray

Wednesday: Ben McAdams

Thursday: Day of Hot Topics

Friday: Ty Burrell

The Talk, 3 p.m. ET on CBS

Monday: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Fortune Feimster

Tuesday: Gayle King, Kunal Nayyar

Wednesday: David Boreanaz, Jay Shetty

Thursday: Gloria Estefan

Friday: Patricia Heaton