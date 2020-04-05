Note: The following story contains sensitive information that may not be suitable to all readers.

Duffy is speaking her truth.

Back in February, the 35-year-old songstress shared the heartbreaking news that she had been drugged, kidnapped and raped. At the time, Duffy didn't explain when those events occurred, but she expressed that she was ready to open up about her experience.

On Sunday, she wrote a detailed blog post about her survivor story. "It troubles me that this story contains sorrow, when so many need the opposite of that at this time. I can only hope that my words serve as a momentary distraction or maybe even some comfort that one can come out of darkness," she began her essay.

"If you are reading this, I must warn you it contains information some may find upsetting," she continued, while also noting the current climate surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. "If you are not able to take on someone else's suffering or the recounting of such, I recommend you do not read on."