We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The moment Selena Quintanilla fans have all been waiting for: MAC Cosmetics' second makeup collection inspired by the late music icon.

Yes we are feeling muy...excited!

For today only, the brand is releasing the Selena La Reina Collection. Even if you're not able to shop for it, the line will officially launch online on April 21.

Speaking to E! News, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga (Selena's sister and former Selena y Los Dinos member) explains why the second collaboration with MAC is even more significant and special than the first—which launched in 2016 to much success.

"Selena has been transcending into not just a Latina icon but a bi-cultural icon," Suzette shares. "I see what the first launch represented and what this one is going to mean. It doesn't just represent Selena, it represents us as Latinas."

She adds, "The fact that we're 25 years into Selena's legacy... it's a celebration."

Fans of the Tejano legend may notice the packaging is different from the first. According to Suzette, that was intentional and done for a meaningful reason.