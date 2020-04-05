A Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to recover, according to an announcement released on Sunday by the Wildlife Conservation Society at the New York zoo.

"Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover," the statement read. "We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus."

The tiger's positive coronavirus test was confirmed by USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

Further, the statement also described the animal's symptoms, citing that though they have experienced some appetite loss, "the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers."