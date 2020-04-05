Hair for it!

Gabrielle Union is all kinds of goals—body goals, mom goals, beauty goals, actress goals—the list is endless.

And on Sunday, she proved once again why we can't get enough of her!

The L.A.'s Finest actress had a cute mother-daughter moment with her 17-month-old, whom she shares with husband, Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle took to Instagram to show off her and her daughter's natural curls. In the post, the dynamic duo looked absolutely adorable, as Gabrielle carried Kaavia James Union Wade on her back.

The Bring It On alum's little nugget was smiling from ear-to-ear as her momma held her up, which made it all the more precious.

"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," the actress shared, alongside a collage of pics. "When I took my braids out she was like... now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."