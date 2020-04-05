by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 5 Apr. 2020 4:03 PM
Hair for it!
Gabrielle Union is all kinds of goals—body goals, mom goals, beauty goals, actress goals—the list is endless.
And on Sunday, she proved once again why we can't get enough of her!
The L.A.'s Finest actress had a cute mother-daughter moment with her 17-month-old, whom she shares with husband, Dwyane Wade.
Gabrielle took to Instagram to show off her and her daughter's natural curls. In the post, the dynamic duo looked absolutely adorable, as Gabrielle carried Kaavia James Union Wade on her back.
The Bring It On alum's little nugget was smiling from ear-to-ear as her momma held her up, which made it all the more precious.
"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," the actress shared, alongside a collage of pics. "When I took my braids out she was like... now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."
A day before, the actress showed off her natural hair with a short video clip. "When your natural locks appreciate the lock down," she wrote. "Unlocking the secret soon..."
Considering Gabrielle has a hair care line, she could be hinting at a new launch.
Of course, this isn't the first time the two have melted hearts with their adorable family photos. To see the mother-daughter duo's cutest moments together, scroll through our gallery below!
"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," Dwyane Wade shared on the All the Smoke podcast. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."
After Gabrielle Union was fired from America's Got Talent, Dwyane absolutely had his wife's back. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't,'" he shared on Twitter after the news broke. "Over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show."
When it was time for Gabrielle to have a birthday party, Dwyane had no trouble planning an epic '90s themed bash.
Wanna get away? The couple has been known for their amazing vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!
While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her award show debut. Spoiler alert: She was a total pro.
After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane took to Twitter to slam Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"
When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew just the look to pull off with their baby girl.
But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.
Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One cause they support is close friend Holly Robinson Peete's HollyRod Foundation charity events. DesignCare 2019 included a performance from Gabrielle's AGT golden buzzer Kodi Lee.
The couple that dresses fabulous together, stays together! Who can forget their Met Gala 2019 look in New York City?
We can't wait to see more adorable mother-daughter moments between Gabrielle and Kaavia.
