Family is forever.

Teresa Giudice is continuing to honor her father Giacinto Gorga—who passed away on Friday morning—with touching tributes on social media.

"This is the first night in my life I've gone to bed without knowing my papa would be there for me in the morning," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on Instagram. "My heart has broken into a million pieces but I know you're finding mommy right now....I love you both so much."

In another post, she raised a glass to the patriarch of her family with a special post.

"Yesterday with the rain the skies cried with me for you leaving...today you made the sun shine to let me know you arrived & found mommy," Teresa wrote, alongside an image of of her and her four daughters posing with their grandpa. "I know how you loved your Blue so today I raise a glass to you!Salute to you PaPa."