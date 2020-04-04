Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Arrested for Assault

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather was arrested in Houston, Texas on Saturday for aggravated assault, E! News has confirmed.

The Harris County Constable's Office tells E! News that Iyanna was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which is also considered a second-degree felony.

While the Harris County Constable's Office is not yet confirming the identity of the victim or witness, they tell E! News that "the victim, a 25-year-old black female, sustained non-life threatening injuries, mostly to the arm and is in stable condition."

The incident took place at 6:52 p.m. and the scene was cleared just before 10 p.m.

Citing that one knife was recovered from the scene, officials also added that the "incident began as a verbal altercation between two women which escalated into a physical altercation."

They added, "There was a male witness who was briefly detained without incident and once it was determined that he was strictly a witness, he was released."