Members of the famous Kennedy family are again mourning one of their own.

The search for late former US Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's 40-year-old granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon was suspended 26 hours after they were reported missing in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland, the Coast Guard said on Friday night.

"We love you Maeve," tweeted Maeve's cousin Rep. Joe Kennedy III. We love you Gideon. Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Hold your loved ones tight.

Another cousin, Kick Kennedy, paid tribute to the mom and son on Instagram.

"Today the coast guard informed my family that it has terminated rescue operations for my dear cousin Maeve, and her sweet Gideon. Our hearts break beyond description," she wrote. "Maeve was a sister to me growing up. I cannot imagine my childhood, or my adulthood without her. She will live in a special place in my heart forever, brightened by Gideon's sweet smile."