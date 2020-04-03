With playhouses, a pool and a home theater, Stormi Webster has no reason to ever leave her home.

And now, with the coronavirus forcing people indoors, Kylie Jenner has arranged for even more fun toys and activities for the 2-year-old. During an Instagram Live with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the Kylie Cosmetics boss shared that she and her little one have been more occupied than ever as they spend their days in the comfort of their home. "I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day," the 22-year-old revealed. "I got a slip n slide but its not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."

It isn't always like this for Stormi and her mom, though. This is all a part of Kylie's plan to "keep her entertained" since Storm Storm is used to going on outings with her cousins like True Thompson and Chicago West.