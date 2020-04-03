by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 3 Apr. 2020 11:58 AM
Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan actually dating?
While the two have yet to comment on the recent speculation, a few of their fellow Bachelor Nation members seemed to suggest this could be the case.
Bachelor in Paradise alumni Clay Harbor and Chris Randone discussed the romance rumors during an Instagram Live chat earlier this week.
"Homegirl's dating Peter, right?" Randone asked.
"Yes, we'll talk more about that in a second," Harbor replied.
According to Cosmopolitan, the former football player also said, "It makes more sense with Kelley."
"He can have conversations with her, you know?" Harbor reportedly added. "Honestly, physically speaking, I think Pete's season of women was unbelievable physically attractive, but I think that, you know, a lot of them weren't as mature as maybe sometimes they have been in the past."
However, they weren't the only ones to discuss this possibility. Dustin Kendrick also spoke about the speculation during an interview with Us Weekly.
"I think it's fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well," he told the outlet. "That's all I can say on that and I'm sure you'll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I'll let them say that."
The celeb, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, then acknowledged there was "a lot of pressure" that Weber was under during his time on The Bachelor and that "you see people saying hateful things and bad things."
"It's just good to see him happy and just living his truth and being happy with someone," Kendrick added during the interview. "After this is all over with, Peter and Kelley could be a ‘thing.' I'm not opposed to it. From what I've been seeing, they're very cute together. So, I hope so."
As many fans are well aware, both Kendrick and Harbor live in Chicago—just like Flanagan. In fact, Kendrick has been hanging out with Weber and Flanagan in her apartment. They've even made TikTok videos together.
ABC
Flanagan and Weber were first spotted hanging out in the Windy City last week. However, they had been raising eyebrows for quite some time.
For instance, fans noticed Flanagan was in the audience for The Bachelor: After the Final Rose—even though she wasn't at the Women Tell All. Although, host Chris Harrison said the appearance was a "red herring [and] little Easter egg we threw out there for Bachelor Nation." Flanagan also received high praise from Weber's mom Barb. While Flanagan told E! News in mid-March she's "not dating Peter," the two have since continued to spend a lot of quality time together.
Flanagan was sent home week seven of Weber's season. He ended up proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they called off the engagement after he admitted he couldn't give her his whole heart. It then looked like he was going to give his relationship with fellow finalist Madison Prewett another go, however, they later announced the decision to go their separate ways.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?