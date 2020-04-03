When it comes to Bachelor Nation weddings, bigger is always better.

While Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are in no rush to say "I Do," the Coronavirus has given the couple some time to think about their future big day.

During a special in-depth episode of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise stars gave fans a tease of what the celebration could look like.

"We learned from the engagement party that we're going to try and keep it really small but it felt like 100 people so I think the wedding will be like 300 to 500 people. Dead serious," Dylan shared with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "My parents had 300, 400 people at their wedding. It's going to be a blast. I'm not excluding any of my friends."

Hannah, however, thought 180 to 200 people was a better estimate.