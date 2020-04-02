E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., 2 Apr. 2020
If you're lacking inspiration, it's time to pick up a fresh book. Books can transport you to a different world when you're feeling down, which the celebs below can confirm.
Read on for April book club recommendations posted to Instagram by Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more. You won't be able to put these titles down—we guarantee it!
Reese Witherspoon is raving about Glennon Doyle's memoir Untamed, which highlights the discontent of women because of the pressure society puts on them. "This memoir is so packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today, what did we learn as young girls about how to behave or believe, and why we need to free ourselves from a lot of these ideas that don't work anymore," Witherspoon says on Instagram. "This book spoke to me so loudly and clearly...I swear I highlighted something in EVERY chapter."
Jenna Bush Hager's pick for April is Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore, a novel about crime against women in a small, 1970s-Texas oil town. "Valentine is a beautiful story of justice and redemption, grace and strength," Bush Hager shares on Instagram.
Sarah Jessica Parker is pumped to read The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel. "I'm so excited to read this that I can barely take the steps to begin for the anticipated gloom when @emilystjohnmandel's much lauded new book will inevitably end," she shares on Instagram. The novel explores both a Ponzi scheme collapse and the disappearance of a woman from a ship at sea.
Nobody describes Sex and World Peace better than Emma Watson, who has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Brown University: "The book reveals that so much in the state of our world: Security, prosperity, development, democracy, justice and world peace is clearly dependent on and stems from how we treat women and girls," she says on Instagram. "With this highly readable and extensively researched textbook, the authors encourage a holistic view when it comes to national and international relations—the whole tree, not just the branches, but the roots."
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck offers a book pick for both "rookies" and "veterans" every month. April's veteran option is The Overstory by Richard Powers, and the rookie pick is The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry—a classic beloved by children and adults alike. The tale begins with a downed pilot in the Sahara desert who comes in communication with a little prince.
