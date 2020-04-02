Rob Lowe's Son John Reveals He Is 2 Years Sober

Rob Lowe's son, Johnny, is opening up about his experience with sobriety in the hopes of setting a "small example" for his followers.

While he previously kept his struggles with alcohol private, the 25-year-old says that today, the 2-year anniversary since going sober, has inspired him to open up about his journey. "I haven't been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today," he shares on Instagram. "Two years in and I am more grateful than ever to have a community of support and friends who continue to build me up and hold me accountable."

Of course, he acknowledges he never would've reached this accomplishment had he never made the "difficult" decision to "change" his life. But, he says, "As a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER."