Another kid? Not for Kim Kardashian.
The reality star is famously a mom of four after welcoming her and husband Kanye West's most recent child, Psalm West, via surrogate last May. However, if the mogul was contemplating expanding the family even more, those thoughts are now out the door.
As she shared on The View, the KKW Beauty mogul has been home with the rapper and their youngsters in accordance with social distancing protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While there's been plenty of family bonding, the experience has simultaneously put a pin in any future baby plans.
"Being at home with four kids—if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one…that is out the door," she told the co-hosts.
Like parents around the world, the star has also been tasked with filling in as her kids' teacher while schools have been temporarily shuttered.
"My newfound respect for teachers—they deserve so much," she insisted.
Now, with the kids officially on spring break, they've been filling the time with movies and keeping up with the rest of their famous relatives with family dinners on Zoom.
"We'll all make our plate and have dinner and talk," she said. "We're so close, we're so used to hanging out. My mom came over for the first time the other day and we sat six feet apart and had a meal together."