John Mayer Breaks His Silence on Jessica Simpson's Bombshell Memoir

John Mayer is speaking out about Jessica Simpson's revealing new memoir, Open Book.
The 42-year-old artist virtually appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night to chat with his good friend, Andy Cohen. During the interview, Mayer addressed the book for the first time during a game of "Never Have I Ever." In her memoir, Simpson made claims about her romance with Mayer, including that he was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally."
Addressing the memoir, Mayer said, "I've heard about it. I've heard some bits."
The "Gravity" singer went on to note, "But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here."
In her book, Simpson wrote that, though they had an intense connection, she felt insecure about not being "smart enough" for Mayer.
"I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him," Simpson shared. "He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win."
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
As Simpson shared in her book, this feeling of insecurity led to drinking.
"My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink," she shares. "It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."
Back in 2010, Mayer raised eyebrows when he called Simpson "sexual napalm."
"Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy," Mayer told Playboy. "That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
In her book, Simpson wrote, "He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that." Simpson also noted that Mayer's interview made it "easy" for her to walk away from their relationship.
