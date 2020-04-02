So, you're a former football player who's always wanted to learn how to sing and dance. What do you do? Go on The Masked Singer, obviously. That's what [spoiler] did!

Warning, spoilers follow for The Masked Singer's White Tiger reveal.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski embraced his free time to do something new and donned a costume for The Masked Singer.

"To tell you the truth, I really didn't know what I was getting into. I mean I've heard all about the show. I've seen commercials about it, but I didn't really know the full-on details and everything. I've always wanted to learn how to sing. I've actually always wanted to learn how to dance, too," Gronk told EW. "Once I got the opportunity, I really didn't know exactly what I was getting into. Now that I got some time on my hands, I thought, why not?"