Imagine that!

On Wednesday, John Mayer joined Andy Cohen, who recently announced he has recovered from coronavirus, for an at-home version of Watch What Happens Live and caught up with his old buddy via video chat.

While answering fan questions, the "New Light" singer was asked to provide more context for his parody of Gal Gadot's star-studded "Imagine" video, where he hilariously edited himself in and sang the lyrics to Ariana Grande's song "Imagine" instead of John Lennon's on his Instagram Live show Current Mood, and explained the lighthearted nature behind it.

Curious to know the reactions he had recieved from the video, Andy asked John if he'd heard from either Gal or Ariana since posting his video. "I didn't hear from Gal Gadot," he responded. "I did hear from Ariana. I wanted to make sure she wasn't making fun of her and I'm really not making fun of anyone in that video."

Wanting to convey that he didn't intend any harm with his parody, John explained, "I think if somebody comes up to you with a tool to try to help you but it's not exactly the right tool for the job, they still tried to help you."