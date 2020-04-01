The Masked Singer Unmasks the White Tiger

Another singer has been unmasked.

The Masked Singer just said goodbye to the White Tiger and hello to Rob Gronkowski, the former Patriots tight end who just wanted to show off his unique dance moves on stage.

"I've always loved dancing, and my dance moves were always one of a kind, and I always felt like I was never on rhythm, so when I got asked to do The Masked Singer, I knew I was in," he said. "I wanted to do it. I wanted to learn how to sing and also I really wanted to learn how to dance."

Apparently his former teammates knew it immediately.

"One or two of my teammates did contact me like, 'dude, that is definitely you. I know your moves.' Like, 'Dawg, I've seen those moves in the locker room plenty of times,'" he said.

I'm like, what do you mean? They're new and improved."

He also explained that one of his clues was a cow skiing, which referred to his last name: Gron-cow-ski.