It's the crossover none of us knew we desperately needed: American Idol and The Rookie!

Yes, you read that right. American Idol is coming to The Rookie this week for a truly unexpected yet delightful crossover, and E! News has your first look at the slightly surreal event, which brings Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) to the Los Angeles auditions of American Idol in search of a man who is apparently making and selling meth smoothies.

Somehow, Chen gets mistaken for a contestant, and ends up being pushed into the audition room. Hopefully that means we'll get to hear her sing!

You can get a sneak peek in the clip above, and see Chen and Bradford mingling with Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in the photos below while you wonder if this could get more surreal.