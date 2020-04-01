by emily belfiore | Wed., 1 Apr. 2020 11:40 AM
Lunch is on Lizzo!
The "Good As Hell" singer went above and beyond for the nation's healthcare workers and paid tribute to ER staffers across the country by sending them lunch, ensuring that every hospital team has enough food to recharge as they help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to social media, Lizzo shared a video of medical workers receiving their food and digging into their lunches. "S/O to our heroes," she captioned the montage, adding a link to donate to the COVID-19 response fund.
Grateful for her generous gift, the Henry Ford Hospital, which is located in the Grammy winner's hometown of Detroit, gave her a shout-out via Twitter. "SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity."
In her message to the hospital, Lizzo thanked its medical workers once again, saying, "I just wanted to say thank you so much for what you're doing during this pandemic. It's definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the frontlines. So, because of that, I wanted to treat y'all to a meal and I really hope that you guys enjoy the food."
She continued, "We did everything that we could to keep it safe for y'all, so you know, lunch on me. I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story and we're staying inside and we're praying and we're thinking of you every single day. God bless you."
Lizzo also received thanks from M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, who posted a picture of staffers holding up their sandwiches to its official Twitter account, writing, "That moment when you're working the ER and @lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!"
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Lizzo has been using her platform to raise awareness by encouraging her fans to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
The "Truth Hurts" singer has also been leading her social media followers in meditations to help those struggling remain grounded during this difficult time. On March 13, she launched her digital meditations with a 30-minute long video on Instagram, where she played a calming rendition of her song "Cuz I Love You" on her flute.
"Because I Love You," she wrote. "A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!" One week later, she shared another meditation video that was intended "for compassion" and to provide fans with "a practice in connectivity during this social distance."
