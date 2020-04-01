Lunch is on Lizzo!

The "Good As Hell" singer went above and beyond for the nation's healthcare workers and paid tribute to ER staffers across the country by sending them lunch, ensuring that every hospital team has enough food to recharge as they help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media, Lizzo shared a video of medical workers receiving their food and digging into their lunches. "S/O to our heroes," she captioned the montage, adding a link to donate to the COVID-19 response fund.

Grateful for her generous gift, the Henry Ford Hospital, which is located in the Grammy winner's hometown of Detroit, gave her a shout-out via Twitter. "SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity."