Shortly after Michelle Money revealed her daughter Brielle was involved in a "terrible skateboarding accident," the Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram to thank her followers for their kind words and support.

"I'm not sure where to even begin," the 39-year-old reality TV celeb wrote via the social network on Tuesday. "The outpouring of love and support for my beautiful Brielle is overwhelming. Our family has been in a constant state of gratitude and humility for the messages and flowers and food and words of hope from people we know and people we have never met. Thank you is not enough."

She then informed her followers that it was "a pretty good day" and that "Brielle is right on track with what the doctors expected."

"I made it back to the hospital this evening after getting some much-needed sleep and regrouping at home," she continued. "After the latest updates on the coronavirus, [my ex] and I have decided that we need to err on the side of caution. Every time we leave the hospital, we run the risk of becoming infected and bringing it into the PICU. The worst thing that could happen is for us to start feeling sick and not be able to be here when Brielle wakes up. Not worth risking. So, I am going to stay at the hospital until she does. Most likely on Saturday or Sunday. Send prayers to Ryan because I know this is going to be so difficult to not see her, but it's the right move."