Jonathan Van Ness has a message for people who want to cut their hair amid social distancing but don't know how: Don't.

The Queer Eye star shared these words of wisdom on Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I think the most important advice is to not. It's just to not do it. Just don't do it," the grooming guru said. "You know, the average human head grows between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of hair a month. So, worst case scenario, this is going to give you like—what—two inches, three inches of hair. It's like, try a new look. Maybe you need a shag; maybe you need a new little bit of length. Yeah, like, save your haircuts. Because what you don't want to do is mess up your hair so bad that you're still growing that thing out after the quarantine."