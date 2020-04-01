Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark appeared on Tuesday's at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and gave fans an update on their upcoming nuptials.

When Andy Cohen asked the couple about the status of their wedding, the Vanderpump Rules star simply replied, "Who the heck knows?" She then said the two are hoping to tie the knot in Rome this October.

"We're keeping on it," Schroeder said via video chat. "We bought our flights because they're really cheap right now."

Clark also spoke about how his family members in Italy are doing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"They're all healthy, but they're not allowed to leave, like, 200 meters from their homes now," he said. "The army's there, I guess. They're crazy quarantined compared to us in the States."

In addition to talking about her big day, Schroeder addressed her recent Twitter war with fellow cast member Kristen Doute.

"I am so embarrassed I engaged in my first Twitter feud," she said. "Jax [Taylor] inspired me. I've been bored. I'm mortified. No, we haven't spoken since then."