Not all heroes wear capes!

As we all navigate this new reality we're living in amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there's something extra special and sweet about people helping out others during this time.

That's exactly what one math teacher did for a middle school student in South Dakota last week. And because people are practicing social distancing right now, the study session between the two wasn't the most ordinary.

In a now viral tweet, Dakota State's head football coach, Josh Anderson, shared a heartwarming photo of his 6th-grade daughter getting help from her math teacher, Chris Waba.

"My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help," Anderson began his message on Friday. "So he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch."

In the snapshot, the middle schooler could be seen holding up a possible notebook, while Waba drew math equations on a whiteboard outside.