Amy Schumer and Son Gene Send Love to Her Dad While Social Distancing

Amy Schumer knows how to put a smile on people's faces.

While the 38-year-old comedian is constantly making her 9.8 million Instagram followers laugh at her jokes or chuckle at her cheeky comments, her latest post hit differently.

With everything going on in the world amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many are continuing to practice social distancing in order to flatten the curve. Because of that, people have gotten extremely creative when it comes to visiting loved ones without being in the same room as them.

Among those doing just that: Amy and her 10-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.

"Visiting dad," the I Feel Pretty actress captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside a short video of her and her baby boy.

In the mini clip, the mother-son duo could be seen standing outside on a sidewalk and looking up a building to say hello to her dad, Gordon.