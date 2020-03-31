We don't think this youngster will ever forget her 5th birthday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people all over the world are adapting to life at a safe distance from each other. However, while social distancing protocols are in effect, that doesn't mean celebrating life's special moments has also come to a halt. Such was the case in Tupelo, Miss., where a girl named Madeline got a special surprise in honor of her 5th birthday: a "tailgate" with family and friends.

In a video her family shared with E! News, you can see Madeline go outside to find a group of cars parked in front of her house with loved ones enthusiastically singing "Happy Birthday" to her from their individual vehicles. There was no mistaking who the birthday girl was as a sign reading "Happy 5th Birthday Madeline" stretched across the front lawn.

"Madeline is the youngest of four sisters and is a very social and spunky little girl," Madeline's mom, Kellie, told E! News. "She had big plans for her 5th birthday. Once we realized we were going to be quarantined on her birthday, we were all so sad because we knew she would be devastated. We, as a family of six, tried to think of ways we could do fun things at home all day, including a scavenger hunt for her presents."