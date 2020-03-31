Television is a powerful tool. Consumption of the medium is an inherently intimate experience as viewers embrace shows and characters in the safety of their own homes. With most series, viewers spend years with characters. They grow and learn from them, and sometimes find heroes and confidants along the way. And nobody knows the power of TV more than Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy.

Levy, who plays David Rose on the Emmy-nominated Schitt's Creek and serves as showrunner, writer and director, said he regularly hears from viewers about how his show has impacted them.

"Just recently...I got a video from a fan of the show in Scotland who gave this little testimonial to camera, I guess in her bedroom, about how she had just come out to her mom," Levy said in December 2019 after the show received Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.