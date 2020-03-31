by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 31 Mar. 2020 9:06 AM
Bachelor Nation has a lot of question about a certain accessory on Dean Unglert's left hand.
The reality star continued to play coy about his relationship status with Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Monday's episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.
After a listener asked about the style of a ring Unglert has been wearing for the past few months, fellow host and Bachelor in Paradise celeb Jared Haibon inquired whether Miller-Keyes gifted Unglert the big piece to remind fans he's taken.
"It's just a constant reminder for me, too," Unglert replied. "You know, if it wasn't as big as it is, I'd probably miss it every once in a while."
Unglert then acknowledged Miller-Keyes "wears a lot of rings," too—including one on the ring finger of her left hand. When asked if the jewelry item symbolized anything in particular, Unglert said Haibon would have to ask Miller-Keyes. However, he informed listeners she was working out at the time and that he didn't want to disrupt her.
Finally, Haibon cut right to the chase.
"Why are you guys playing it so coy? Like, I get more questions about your marriage than I do about mine and nobody even knows if you're married," Haibon, who wed Ashley Iaconetti last summer, asked.
Still, Unglert wouldn't budge.
"Yeah, that's weird. I wish I could answer that but it's not my place," he replied. "It's kind of Caelynn's thing."
While he was open to Caelynn talking about the rings, he made it clear they wouldn't be doing any joint interviews in the near future.
Unglert and Miller-Keyes, who got together after a series of ups and down on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, sparked marriage rumors in February with some social media moves. After an Instagram follower left a comment urging the couple to "get married," Miller-Keyes replied, "We already did." She then fueled the speculation by describing one of their trips as "the best honeymoon ever." Fans also noticed Unglert was wearing a ring. However, a source told E! News the two are "not legally married."
The insider said the pair did have some sort of "commitment ceremony" while traveling abroad and that it brought their relationship to a new level. But as for the marriage speculation, the source said, "They are trying to really hype it up and troll fans."
So, for now, it looks like fans will just have to wait for Miller-Keyes to set the record straight.
To hear the full iHeartRadio podcast episode, click here.
