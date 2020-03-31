Looking good, Mark Wahlberg!

On Monday, the actor's youngest daughter Grace treated her famous dad to a day of pampering—complete with a bold manicure and tons of makeup. Taking to Instagram, the father of four documented the hilarious makeover moment, proving that things have taken a turn during their 2nd week of social distancing.

"[You're] painting my hand," the Spenser Confidential star exclaimed before beginning his message. ""Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures—and apparently a full makeup. She's got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what's happening now…"

Keeping things trendy, Grace decided to paint Mark's hands two different colors, opting for a neon orange on his right hand and purple on his left. In his Stories, the Boogie Nights star gave fans a closer look at her work and jokingly had to break it to her that her manicure skills aren't quite there yet.