The Good Doctor will be down not one, but two characters when season four premieres. Warning, spoilers follow.

In the season three finale, The Good Doctor said goodbye to Nicholas Gonzalez's Dr. Neil Melendez after an earthquake. Melendez succumbed to septic shock from internal injuries suffered in the quake.

"Part of me is sad to see a character I respected a lot go, someone I felt that still had a lot more to say but there wasn't always that opportunity, and I feel like we really built a beautiful world around that character, as much as can be in a show like ours where we're still a procedural as well. You know, we try to cram in some character here and there, and of course there's a lot of personal stories, but we still have two cases a week and major surgeries that our episodes are formed around," Gonzalez said.