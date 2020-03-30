The physical distance between this grandfather and granddaughter duo isn't stopping them from doing what they love to do the best together.

Over the weekend, Sherrie Neely from Nashville, Tennessee, shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Kira Neely and her father (her daughter's "Papa") dancing to Jackson 5's "ABC."

In the video, the two can be seen having an adorable dance-off from their respective sidewalks in front of their homes. Since sharing the video on Saturday, Sherrie has received hundreds of comments, over 100K views and put a lot of smiles on people's faces.

"I haven't posted on [Facebook] in forever...but I love this video so much! This is the street that separated my house from my parent's house, and is typically crossed multiple rimes throughout the day," wrote Sherrie on Facebook. "Kira loves her "Papa" so much and they've now started daily "dance offs" since the virus is keeping them separated."