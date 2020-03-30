Aaron Carter's Girlfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence

Aaron Carter's girlfriend, Melanie Martin, has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, E! News can confirm.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tells E! News that authorities responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute between a male and female on Sunday night. Once on the scene at Carter's Lancaster, Calif. home, responding officers spoke to both individuals and took the female into custody.

Online records show that Martin was booked at 11 p.m. and released from jail on Monday after posting a portion of her $50,000 bond.

Carter took to Twitter to address the alleged incident, writing, "You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future."