by Chris Harnick | Mon., 30 Mar. 2020 1:30 PM
While hanging out indoors and doing your part with social distancing, cleaning is bound to happen—including your DVR. Yes, we're talking about the shows you started and had every intention to finish. But life gets in the way, it happens. Now's the perfect time to play catch up.
From shows airing new episodes, like Better Things and Better Call Saul, to reality shows returning with new episodes around the corner, like The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these are the shows it's time to catch up on. Plus, we've selected some recently wrapped shows and critical favorites that are deserving of your attention.
So, sit back, read our picks, fire up the DVR or streaming service and then start watching.
Netflix
Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield star in this comedy about mother-son sex therapists. Two seasons are on Netflix now and a very easy watch.
CBS
Season four of the CBS All Access drama premieres April 9, so it's the perfect time to catch up on the adventures of Diane Lockhart. Available on CBS All Access.
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Season 10 of RHOBH is around the corner, debuting April 15, with no Lisa Vanderpump in sight. Find out what happened with her in a season nine binge or rewatch with full episodes here.
FX
Pamela Adlon's comedy about a working actress single mom weathered the Louis C.K. storm (he co-created the series) and came out the other side for the better. The show is laugh-out-loud funny with heart that dramas would kill for. Season four is currently airing on FX. Available on Hulu and FX.
Freeform
Created by and starring Josh Thomas of Please Like Me fame, the series follows Nicholas who finds himself thrust into the role of parent to his sisters after the loss of their father. The comedy features portrayals of autism and homosexuality rarely seen on television. Available on Freeform and Hulu. A marathon of the 10-episode first season airs Friday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Freeform.
Sophy Holland/Bravo
Season 12 of RHONY debuts April 2, with all your favorites—Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer—and newcomer Leah McSweeney soldiering on without Bethenny Frankel. Catch up on the drama with full episodes here.
HBO
A second season is nowhere in sight (yet), but if you missed the costumed hero drama when it was first on, rectify that. Regina King, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and the rest of the cast will take your breath away. Available on HBO.
HBO
With season four on the horizon, now is a perfect time to catch up with or revisit Issa Rae's HBO comedy. It's hysterical and Natasha Rothwell's Kelli steals every single scene. Available on HBO.
Bravo
The newest addition to Bravo's Below Deck franchise is currently airing. Like its predecessors, Below Deck: Sailing Yacht follows the crew of a chartered yacht dealing with living and working together in one heck of a tight space. The guests add an x-factor of drama. Watch full episodes here.
AMC
The Breaking Bad prequel, which also features glimpses to Saul Goodman's present, is a slow burn of a series. Come for Bob Odenkirk's transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman, stay for performances from Michael McKean and Rhea Seehorn that are beyond brilliant. Season five is airing on AMC right now. Available on Netflix and AMC.
FX
Two seasons of the Emmy-winning drama are out and worth your time. From Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Pose is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is centered around ballroom culture at that time. Come for the stories, stay for the fashion and all sorts of wonderful retorts. Available on Netflix and FX.
ABC
The ABC drama starring Cobie Smulders as a hard-drinking, PTSD-suffering private eye, which is based on a comic book series of the same name, just wrapped its first season. Get acquainted with Dex Parios, she's not your typical detective. Available on ABC and Hulu.
