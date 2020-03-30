While hanging out indoors and doing your part with social distancing, cleaning is bound to happen—including your DVR. Yes, we're talking about the shows you started and had every intention to finish. But life gets in the way, it happens. Now's the perfect time to play catch up.

From shows airing new episodes, like Better Things and Better Call Saul, to reality shows returning with new episodes around the corner, like The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these are the shows it's time to catch up on. Plus, we've selected some recently wrapped shows and critical favorites that are deserving of your attention.