So, anyone else stress-eating right now?

We don't know about you, but as we continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we're spending a lot more time in the kitchen. Sure, sometimes we're cooking, but we're also taking more than a few trips to our pantry to grab snacks even when we're not hungry, and it sounds like we're not alone.

"When we're home or anxious or scared...we want foods that are band-aid-ing us," Food Network chef and Weelicious founder Catherine McCord said, "but what we really, really need—if you're going to be shopping—is the produce, fruits and vegetables because you need the vitamins. Even for your mood."

But healthy and delicious don't have to mutually exclusive, with Jennifer Garner and Sarah Michelle Gellar both believing in McCord's food as medicine approach to mindful eating, which she writes about on her popular Weelicious website.