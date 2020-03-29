Together or not, it's all love between Drew Barrymore and ex-boyfriend Justin Long.

Fans may recall that the two starred together in He's Just Not That Into You and Going the Distance together and they also dated on-and-off over a decade ago.

The two actors met on the set of He's Just Not That Into You in 2008 before embarking on a two year relationship that had its fair share of ups and downs.

In 2010, the two rekindled their romance on the set of Going the Distance and that same year, Long accompanied Barrymore to the Golden Globe Awards but not long after that, they called it quits for good.

However, a decade later, there's no bad blood between the two. In fact, there only seems to be fondness and respect. On Instagram, Paper Magazine shared an appreciation post in honor of the actor. "Might get fired for this but. F-ck it. Justin Long appreciation post," the outlet wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the actor.

In an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs, Barrymore commented, "Your [sic] not wrong! He's great."