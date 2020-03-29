You're cordially invited to Chloe and Nosh's wedding...

When? Sunday, March 29. Where? Instagram Live. Dress code? Your coziest attire. Who's officiating the wedding? Chrissy Teigen. Are there any special performances? Yes, John Legend and maybe Selena Gomez.

Who are these two lovebirds, you ask? They're Luna Stephens' stuffed animals that are very much in love.

This morning, Chrissy took to Instagram to not only host Chloe and Nosh's wedding but to give us a little update on what the bride and groom were up to in the moments leading up to their big day.

"We're running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out," Chrissy said in an Instagram Story. "It looks like 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it'll be on at 10:30, we're going to try to get her out there but right now, she's not in a good place."

Meanwhile, Luna and John were busy setting up the aisle for the two lovebirds to walk down.