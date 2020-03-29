This week on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, the tables have turned.

In "Zoey's Extraordinary Glitch," Zoey's powers of hearing inner thoughts through song sort of backfire as she finds herself struggling to deal with her own emotions, and ends up uncontrollably singing them all out. Normally when there's singing on this show, only Zoey can hear it. This time, everyone can hear all of Zoey's heart songs, and it's just as mortifying as you might imagine.

But it's also not as mortifying as it could be, which is part of the point: you'll be better off if you express your emotions than if you just bottle them up inside...even if it blows up a few things along the way.

It's an exhausting roller coaster ride for both Zoey and her portrayer, Jane Levy.

"The anticipatory stress of this episode was colossal," she tells E! News. "I didn't know how we were going to pull it off."