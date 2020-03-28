The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Is Engaged to Jessica Clarke

Get ready for another post-Bachelor wedding!

Ben Higgins, the star of the show's 20th season, is engaged to girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

"I don't remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes<" Clarke wrote in an Instagram post, alongside an image of the moment Ben got down on one knee. "I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep)."

Additionally, the former ABC lead confirmed the engagement news and shared details of the magical moment he proposed to Entertainment Tonight.

"I went back to a pond behind her house, and we had set it up with sunflowers near a bench. It's right in their backyard, but a little hidden," he said. "I proposed and her family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together."

He added, "I was super nervous. She's my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her. I wasn't anxious, it's just a big moment!"

The news of the couple's engagement comes more than two years after he and The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell broke up and ended their one-year engagement.

Higgins, 31, and Clarke, 24, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2019.