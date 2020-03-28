Billie Is Here to Keep Your Self-Grooming in Check

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Sat., 28 Mar. 2020 7:00 AM
To put it bluntly, we've never been fans of shaving. It's tedious. Annoying. Takes too much time. And then there's the Pink Tax, draining our wallets for the same products dudes use, just because we're ladies. But then Billie came along and changed the game.
Also tired of paying more than male counterparts for razors and other shaving goods, Billie launched with an Instagram-friendly razor kit for just $9 that included a magic holder and blades that could be sent to you at regular intervals via subscription.
Then there was shaving cream, body wash, and more, made without parabens, phthalates, harsh foaming agents, DEA, and hundreds of other toxins. In fact, everything they sell is rated a 1 to 2 on EWG's Skin Deep Database (with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst), and it's all priced under $15.
As if that's not enough, they donate 1% of all revenue to causes around the world (currently, they're donating to local food banks across the country that serve people affected by the Coronavirus outbreak).
So we tried their stuff, starting with the razor subscription, then adding in the shave cream, and eventually grabbing the lotion. Friends, it's not hyperbole to say our lives have changed for the better. We actually look forward to shaving now!
Since we signed up for our subscription, Billie has expanded their product line to include new daily beauty essentials, each of which prioritizes women's health and bodies above everything else. The line now features lip balm, face wipes and dry shampoo. Plus, there's also a Clean Cash Calculator in partnership with EWG's Skin Deep Database, which generates a score that tells you how safe your body care product is, and gives you a discount code if it isn't as safe as the Billie equivalent.
If you haven't joined the Billie revolution, now's the time! Shop their wares below, and forever change the way you think about shaving.
This is it: the razor that started it all, and changed our minds about how fun this sector of self-care can be. Available in your choice of five colors, the starter kit comes with an egonomic handle, two blades, and a magnetic holder to hang your razor on when it's not in use. And about those blades... each cartridge has five nickel-free, rust-free, precision-sharpened blades, encircled by a layer of charcoal shave soap to create a pillow between the blades and your body. Sign up for a subscription, and they'll send new blades at an interval of your choice.
Billie claims this shave cream is the last you'll ever need, and we have to say, they're right. It has skin-loving ingredients like shea butter and olive oil, which makes it creamy rather than foamy, so it doesn't irritate your skin. And when you put it on, it stays put until your razor takes it off. Dare we say it? We think it gives us a closer shave than anything we've ever used before.
Scrub a dub dub your bod with shea butter, aloe and rosehip oil, a nourishing trio that lathers up into a froth that won't dry your skin. Why? 'Cause there's no harsh foaming agents in this body wash, and it's also pH balanced. Not only is it dermatologist tested, but it smells like grapefruit. Yum.
Now that you've found a razor you love, protect it from the elements when you're traveling with this cute case. It easily snaps over the head of your razor and features little air holes so it can breathe when you're not using it.
We didn't know it was possible to become obsessed with a body lotion until we met this one. This amazing lotion absorbs without a trace, nourishing dry skin with shea butter and aloe vera, among other yummy ingredients. It's hydrating, residue-free, smells like a hint of grapefruit, and is all-around delightful. We can't live without it.
The magic of dry shampoo meets the wonderment of volumizing powder in this one product, designed to combat oil and give your hair lift and texture. It's gentle while combatting oil, and comes in two shades to blend with the natural (or processed) color of your tresses.
These wipes are pretty amazing. They're plant based, so they're not as hard on the environment as non-biodegradable wipes, and they remove everything from makeup to dirt to oil to glitter off your face. In addition to cleansers, each wipe is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serums for hydration and brightening. Plus, they're alcohol-free.
Give your lips some essential moisture with yummy ingredients such as sunflower oil, avocado oil and vitamin E! It's nourishing, hydrating, buttery, and comes in yummy flavors like Fig (with a deep purple tint) and Sorbet (a sheer pink). There's also two untinted flavors if you like your lips bare.
