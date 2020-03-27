6 Virtual Tours of the World to Take Without Leaving Your Couch

If boredom is beginning to set in, then fear not, because it turns out there's a whole world out there to explore.

Okay, people can't exactly explore new places in the physical sense, but virtual tours are more popular now than ever. As people near the second or sixth week of social distancing, they're seeking new ways to entertain themselves from the comfort of their own home.

So, popular tourist attractions like The Louvre in Paris, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. and others are offering a new and, most importantly, safe way to escape their home.

They are joined by celebrities, who are hosting online concerts and impromptu talk shows. For example, many of the hosts of the Today Show are working remotely from their homes to bring news and feel good stars to their fans at home.