Maren Morris' newborn son was delivered via emergency c-section, she revealed in a heartfelt message to fans on Friday.

Just days after Maren and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child together, the country singer is reflecting on her bumpy road to becoming a mother and expressing gratitude for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely," she captioned a photo of baby Hayes.

Maren said her loved ones were not permitted to be there for the birth, explaining, "Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here."