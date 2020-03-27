If you're not already watching The Funny Dance Show on E!, Loni Love just might convince you to start.

Love is a judge on the dance competition show—which pits comedians against each other in the name of charity—and on Thursday, she joined E!'s Morgan Stewart in an Instagram Live for Daily Pop to talk about her experience.

"First of all, I'm so happy to be back as part of the E! family," Love said. "People know me from Chelsea Lately, and we were a family then, and now I'm back with The Funny Dance Show."

Love is not only back at E!, but also "back into the comedy space of being with comedians again," she explained.

In fact, according to Love, everyone you see on the show are comedians. Like the show's title implies, they simply perform "funny dances." Watching, she added, can be a great form of escapism.

"You know what, if you want an hour to escape all of this that's going on, this is the show," she said. "It's so fun!"

Love actually knew Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet before starting on The Funny Dance Show.

"This show originally started at The Comedy Store in Hollywood," Love explained. "They started it and they were able to get it to television. So I'm so proud of them."