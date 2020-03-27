EXCLUSIVE!

Was Destiney's Part in the Shahs of Sunset Cheating Rumors Finally Revealed?

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., 27 Mar. 2020 9:00 AM

It wouldn't be a Shahs of Sunset party without some drama.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new episode, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and the Shahs guys interrogate Ali Ashouri about Destiney Rose's involvement in the cheating rumors about Reza Farahan's husband. Earlier in the season, Destiney brought to light gossip about Adam Neely possibly being unfaithful.

Allegedly, the origin of the rumor came from Ali and MJ, with Destiney claiming she was merely a pawn in all of this. However, it seems Destiney may be guiltier than she's let on.

While at a themed party, inspired by MJ's iconic mother Vida, the group decides to ask Ali directly about Destiney's role in the drama.

"I'm a little bit concerned if she's gonna be cool with Ali and Destiney. I'm just not sure," MJ remarks in regards to her mother. As the gang is shocked to learn of Destiney's invitation, MJ adds, "I actually invited her yesterday and him."

Here is where Ali emerges and joins the bigger group conversation. As many in the Shahs gang have been dragged into this situation, Nema Vand demands for clarification.

"Ali, I'm just so bothered by this! I really want to be clear on this: Destiney, she knew?" Nema inquires.

"She knew," Ali responds.

As Ali is asked if they ever "rehearsed" the cheating allegations conversation, the former confirms he and Destiney met before sitting down on camera.

"We were in my apartment, we talked about the scenario," Ali dishes. "And then, Destiney knew what she was going to say."

Uh oh. Is Destiney about to face the wrath of the Shahs crew?

"I feel like, Destiney doesn't want to face the music," Nema notes in a confessional. "She is 100 percent not a pawn. It's like, girl, aren't you tired? Come on now, just own this."

For all of this and more, including the gang's Vida transformations, be sure to watch the exclusive footage above.

Shahs of Sunset airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

