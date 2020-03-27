Queen Elizabeth II's public birthday celebration will take a different shape this year.

It is customary for the British monarch's special day to be officially marked with Trooping the Colour, her annual birthday parade. However, it was announced on Friday, ahead of her 94th birthday on April 21 and amid the U.K.'s lockdown, that "in line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form."

The royal announcement further noted, "A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

Royal fans may recall last year's Trooping the Colour featured 1-year-old Prince Louis' debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where he joined many other members of the royal family for the traditional moment.

A year later, the royal family is operating from a distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.